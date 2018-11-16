PHIL ANSELMO To Perform Full PANTERA Set In Los Angeles Tonight - "Gonna Be Historically Epic On Many Levels"

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and his band, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, will perform a full set of Pantera classics at their concert tonight (Friday, November 16th) at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California.

A message states: "We are in Hollywood, California tonight. Start to finish... full Pantera set!!! Come see it at The Viper room tonight! Gonna be historically epic on many levels! We'll see ya there." Anselmo first broke the news during the band's show last night (Thursday, November 15th) at Brick By Brick in San Diego. Watch the video below: