PHIL ANSELMO’s SCOUR – Red EP Streaming In Full

Today, November 3rd, marks the official release day of Red, the blistering new EP from extreme metal supergroup Scour. Scour is the brainchild of Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint), John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), Chase Fraser (Animosity, Decrepit Birth), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Misery Index). Their latest manifestation serves as part two of a three-part EP series.

Stream Red in its ferocious entirety via the Bandcamp player below or Spotify.

Forged in 2015, Scour’s punishing mix of black metal, grindcore, and thrash made its debut with the ferocious single "Dispatched”. The band's debut EP, Grey, was released the following year via Anselmo's own Housecore label. Just before a crushing performance at Hellfest Open Air, which featured a cover of the Pantera classic "Strength Beyond Strength”, the band recorded their Red EP at Nodferatu's Lair with Steve Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole, etc.) at the helm. The record was once again mixed and mastered by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis) at Flatline Audio.

Order physical editions of the Red EP at this location. Order the digital edition here.

