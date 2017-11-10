PHIL ANSELMO’s SCOUR Release Signature Guitar Pedal

Following the release of their Red EP via Housecore Records, Scour -- the extreme metal supergroup featuring Philip H. Anselmo and members of Cattle Decapitation, Misery Index, Pig Destroyer, and more -- has collaborated with Amptweaker engineer James Brown to release a signature Scour guitar pedal. The pedal is a modeled after Amptweaker's TightMetal Pro pedal, which is a distortion pre amp with built-in noise gate, effects loops, boost controls, and a special Side Track ™ loop for other effects when the preamp is not engaged.

Prior to this project, Brown also designed Peavey's original 5150 with Edward Van Halen, the Peavey JSX amplifier with Joe Satriani, the Schecter Hellwin with Synyster Gates of Avenged Sevenfold, the original Tight Metal pedal with Mark Kloeppel of Misery Index, and many more.

Said Brown, "It's been almost a year since Derek Engemann (Scour, Cattle Decapitation) began using Amptweaker TightMetal pedals on tour, including the bass version in Cattle Decapitation, and the TightMetal Pro for crushing guitar tones in his black metal supergroup Scour. We built some custom units for the band for live shows, and now you can buy your own custom Scour TightMetal Pro for a limited time...only from Amptweaker."

Comments Engemann, "This is the official live sound of Scour...crushing all in its path!"

Purchase the Scour TightMetal Pro now and get a free Amptweaker T-shirt at this location.

Engemann will be demoing the pedal at the Amptweaker booth at the NAMM convention in Anaheim, California January 25th - 28th, 2018.

November 3rd marked the official release day of Red, the blistering new EP from extreme metal supergroup Scour. Their latest manifestation serves as part two of a three-part EP series.

Stream Red in its ferocious entirety via the Bandcamp player below or Spotify.

Forged in 2015, Scour’s punishing mix of black metal, grindcore, and thrash made its debut with the ferocious single "Dispatched”. The band's debut EP, Grey, was released the following year via Anselmo's own Housecore label. Just before a crushing performance at Hellfest Open Air, which featured a cover of the Pantera classic "Strength Beyond Strength”, the band recorded their Red EP at Nodferatu's Lair with Steve Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole, etc.) at the helm. The record was once again mixed and mastered by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis) at Flatline Audio.

Order physical editions of the Red EP at this location. Order the digital edition here.

(Photo - Joseph P. Dorignac)