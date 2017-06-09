PHIL ANSELMO’s SCOUR To Play Two Special Shows Next Week

Scour - the extreme metal collaboration featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint etc.), John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), and Chase Fraser (Continuum, former Animosity, Decrepit Birth) will bring their scathing odes to the stage next week on a one off show at Saint Vitus Bar in Brooklyn, New York before heading to Clisson, France for a performance at this year's edition of Hellfest.



Scour -- who recently enlisted Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer) to their drum position - have played just one show together this past February at One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dates:

June

14 – Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus Bar

18 – Clisson, France – Hellfest

Scour released their six-track, The Grey debut EP last year via Anselmo's own Housecore Records. Conjuring a harrowing strain of blackened, grind-infused sonic murk, the tunesare dark, deviant, and distinctly unlike any of their root bands. Mixed by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis), the EP continues to reap critical accolades from media globally.

(Photo by: Joseph P. Dorignac)