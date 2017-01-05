PHIL ANSELMO’s SUPERJOINT - January Tour Promo Video

Superjoint, featuring former frontman Phil Anselmo (Pantera, Down) and guitarist Jimmy Bower (Down, Eyehategod), have announced a string of US dates in January with support from Battlecross and Child Bite. The following promotionial video for the tour, featuring Bower alongside Superjoint drummer Joey "Blue" Gonzalez has just been issued.

Confirmed Superjoint tour dates are listed below.

January

12 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

20 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s

22 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

27 - Arlington Heights, IL - House Of Music & Ent.

28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue

Superjoint recently released their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application full-length. Produced by Phil Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole) and mastered by Scott Hull (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer) at Visceral Sounds, Caught Up In The Gears Of Application remains true to Superjoint's original strategy: to spew forth an acrimonious crossover of hardcore punk, metal, and unrelenting, hostile, New Orleans-style angst.

Order Caught Up In The Gears Of Application via the Housecore Store here. For digital orders, head to iTunes or Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

“Today And Tomorrow”

“Burning The Blanket”

“Ruin You”

“Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application”

“Sociopathic Herd Delusion”

“Circling The Drain”

“Clickbait”

“Asshole”

“Mutts Bite Too”

“Rigging The Fight”

“Receiving No Answer To The Knock”

Album stream:

Caught Up In The Gears Of Application by Superjoint

“Caught Up In The Gears Of Application” video:

(Photo - Danin Drahos)