PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Discuss Cover Of HAWKWIND Classic "Silver Machine"; The Age Of Absurdity Video Trailer #3

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary former Motörhead guitarist, have released a third video trailer for their upcoming debut album, in which they discuss their cover of the Hawkwind classic, "Silver Machine". Watch three trailers below.

The band’s first full-length studio effort, titled The Age Of Absurdity, was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album will feature 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below) and will be released on January 26th via Nuclear Blast. It will be available in various formats, with pre-orders available here.

Commented Phil Campbell: "I am really excited for the fans to hear our debut record. Every part of the process was done in Wales, from the writing, to the recording and even the artwork! The album title ‘The Age Of Absurdity’ was inspired by the crazy world we live in today. The world to me seems to be a bit of a theatre show, so the album artwork idea just seemed to fit so well with the whole concept and album title."

Added singer Neil Starr: "Writing and recording this album was a lot of fun. We got to record at Rockfield Studios where so many great artists had been over the years - it really was inspirational. Hearing the blistering riffs that the Campbell family seem to churn out effortlessly made me ensure I pushed myself to the limits when writing the melodies and lyrics. It's an album that I, and the rest of the band, are very proud of and can't wait to share it with the world!"

Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only to be included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

“Silver Machine” video:

“Ringleader” lyric video:

Trailer #1

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Studio Diary #1:

Studio Diary #2:

Studio Diary #3: