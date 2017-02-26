PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Perform MOTÖRHEAD, BLACK SABBATH And ZZ TOP Classics In Tampere, Finland; Fan-Filmed Video Posted

On February 22nd, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil campbell performed at Klubi in Tampere, Finland. Fan-filmed video of the show is available below along with the Motörhead-loaded setlist for the night:

"Big Mouth"

"Nothing Up My Sleeve" (Motörhead cover)

"Spiders"

"Rock Out" (Motörhead cover)

"Orgasmatron" (Motörhead cover)

"Take Aim"

"Sharp Dressed Man" (ZZ Top cover)

"Born to Raise Hell" (Motörhead cover)

"Sweet Leaf" (Black Sabbath cover)

"Ace of Spades" (Motörhead cover)

"Eat the Rich" (Motörhead cover)

"Going to Brazil" (Motörhead cover)

Encore:

"No Turning Back"

"R.A.M.O.N.E.S." (Motörhead cover)

"Rosalie (Bob Seger cover)

"(We Are) The Road Crew" (Motörhead cover)

"Killed By Death" (Motörhead cover)

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons released their debut self-titled 5-track EP via Motörhead Music on November 18th, 2016.

Produced by Todd Campbell at their own Stompbox Studios in Wales, UK, and mixed by Motörhead’s producer Cameron Webb, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons loudly shoves you head-first into its raw, gritty, classic and instantly-accessible rock’n’roll charms. Whether it’s the speedy biker-charged refrain of “No Turning Back”, the crunchy catchy jump of “Big Mouth” or the beautiful, yet bombastic, balladry of “Life In Space”, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons brings uniquely organic life and verve to every last riff and stomp, with Starr’s sensational vocals ensuring this EP will be the surprise of the 2016 rock’n’roll release calendar.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons EP tracklisting:

“Big Mouth”

“Spiders”

“Take Aim”

“No Turning Back”

“Life In Space”

"Spiders" video:

“Big Mouth” lyric video:

Anthony Morgan of Metal Forces recently conducted an interview with Campbell, who discussed his band, Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons (formerly known as Phil Campbell’s All Starr Band), which includes Campbell’s sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, plus vocalist Neil Starr. During the interview, Phil discusses his upcoming book, expected in 2018 or 2019.

“It's not gonna be about my life. It's just gonna be about the funny and outrageous shit that I've been a part of and witnessed. That's gonna have to wait until I get this new album out, until I get the two records out. So 2018, I'll probably spend most of that year doing that. I've prepared, though; I've got everything in place for a book and I'll probably prepare it even more next year, and get it into place. Then I'll take a month or two off with whomever I'm doing the book with, because there's someone who's gonna help me write the book and sort that out.

"So, that won't be out until 2018, 2019, but it has to come out because it's so funny. It will be, the stories. It's just gonna be 30 or 40 amazing things that will put a smile on people's faces. It won't be about what school I went to, or that boring crap. It won't be an autobiography, no."

Read the entire interview at metalforcesmagazine.com.

