PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS Premier "Dark Days" Music Video

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary former Motörhead guitarist, have released a video for "Dark Days", featured on their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, out now via Nuclear Blast.

The Age Of Absurdity was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album features 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below). It is available in various formats, with orders available here. Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

"Dark Days" video:

“Welcome To Hell” video:

“Silver Machine” video:

“Ringleader” lyric video:

Live At YouTube Space London: