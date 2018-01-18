PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - The Age Of Absurdity Track-By-Track Video Streaming

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, led by the legendary former Motörhead guitarist, will release their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, on January 26th via Nuclear Blast. An album track-by-track video can be found below.

The Age Of Absurdity was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album will feature 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below). It will be available in various formats, with pre-orders available here.

Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only to be included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

Track-by-track video:

“Welcome To Hell” video:

“Silver Machine” video:

“Ringleader” lyric video:

Trailer #1

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Studio Diary #1:

Studio Diary #2:

Studio Diary #3: