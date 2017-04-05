PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS To Support GUNS N' ROSES At Upcoming Zürich Show

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS To Support GUNS N' ROSES At Upcoming Zürich Show

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, have been confirmed along with The Darkness to support Guns N# Roses on June 7th in Zürich, Switzerland at Stadio Letzigrund. Go to this location for ticket information.

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons recently released a tour diary video featuring behind-the-scenes footage of the band in Finland back in February. Check it out below.

 

Upcoming tour dates:

April
20 - Wacken Full Metal Cruise - Palma De Mallorca, Spain              

May
11 - Hard Rock Hell Road Trip - Ibiza, Spain              

June
8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden         
17 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France              
23 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Halden, Norway              
24 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain        

Tickets available at philcampbell.net.

