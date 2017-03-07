PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Tour Diary Video From Finland Streaming
March 7, 2017, 9 minutes ago
Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, have released this tour diary video featuring behind the scenes footage of the band in Finland in February.
Upcoming tour dates:
March
8 - Kulturhuset Viften - Rødovre, Denmark
9 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark
11 - De Casino - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium
12 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands
13 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany
14 - Lido - Berlin, Germany
16 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
18 - Strom - Munich, Germany
19 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany
22 - SMAC de la Gespe - Tarbes, France
23 - La Cooperative de Mai - Clermont-Ferrand, France
24 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-Derrière-Barine, France
25 - Salle Le Grillen - Colmar, France
26 - Gletscherspalte Music Club - Engelberg, Switzerland
April
20 - Wacken Full Metal Cruise - Palma De Mallorca, Spain
May
11 - Hard Rock Hell Road Trip - Ibiza, Spain
June
8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden
17 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France
23 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Halden, Norway
24 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain
Tickets available at philcampbell.net.