PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Tour Diary Video From Finland Streaming

March 7, 2017, 9 minutes ago

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, have released this tour diary video featuring behind the scenes footage of the band in Finland in February.

Upcoming tour dates:

March
8 - Kulturhuset Viften - Rødovre, Denmark         
9 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark         
11 - De Casino - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium         
12 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands         
13 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany         
14 - Lido - Berlin, Germany         
16 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany         
18 - Strom - Munich, Germany         
19 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany         
22 - SMAC de la Gespe - Tarbes, France         
23 - La Cooperative de Mai - Clermont-Ferrand, France         
24 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-Derrière-Barine, France         
25 - Salle Le Grillen - Colmar, France         
26 - Gletscherspalte Music Club - Engelberg, Switzerland         

April
20 - Wacken Full Metal Cruise - Palma De Mallorca, Spain              

May
11 - Hard Rock Hell Road Trip - Ibiza, Spain              

June
8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden         
17 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France              
23 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Halden, Norway              
24 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain         

Tickets available at philcampbell.net.

