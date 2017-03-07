PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS - Tour Diary Video From Finland Streaming

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons, featuring Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell, have released this tour diary video featuring behind the scenes footage of the band in Finland in February.

Upcoming tour dates:

March

8 - Kulturhuset Viften - Rødovre, Denmark

9 - Posten - Odense C, Denmark

11 - De Casino - Sint-Niklaas, Belgium

12 - Melkweg OZ - Amsterdam, Netherlands

13 - Luxor - Cologne, Germany

14 - Lido - Berlin, Germany

16 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

18 - Strom - Munich, Germany

19 - Rockfabrik - Ludwigsburg, Germany

22 - SMAC de la Gespe - Tarbes, France

23 - La Cooperative de Mai - Clermont-Ferrand, France

24 - Chez Paulette - Pagney-Derrière-Barine, France

25 - Salle Le Grillen - Colmar, France

26 - Gletscherspalte Music Club - Engelberg, Switzerland

April

20 - Wacken Full Metal Cruise - Palma De Mallorca, Spain

May

11 - Hard Rock Hell Road Trip - Ibiza, Spain

June

8 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden

17 - Hellfest Open Air Festival - Clisson, France

23 - Tons Of Rock Festival - Halden, Norway

24 - Download Festival - Madrid, Spain

Tickets available at philcampbell.net.