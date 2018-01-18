PHIL CAMPBELL - "My Time With LEMMY And MOTÖRHEAD Will Always Be Full Of Great Memories, And I Will Cherish That Time Always"

In a new interview with eonmusic, guitarist Phil Campbell talks about the last days of Motörhead, and the passing of Lemmy Kilmister.

Speaking about the sudden end to the band, whom he'd been a part of for over three decades, Campbell said" "We knew Motörhead wouldn’t go on forever, but we were all obviously saddened and shocked when we found out about his [Lemmy’s] passing. It was only two weeks after a stormer of a show in Berlin."

Going on to talk about how he'd remember his time with Lemmy, the guitarist said: "My time with Lemmy and Motörhead will always be full of great memories, and I will cherish that time always."

Phil also talked about recording his new album The Age Of Absurdity in Wales: "Luckily we had a world class recording studio within an hour’s drive from my house, so it was ideal. I had never been there before, either, so it was an awesome experience recording the drum tracks there. I later found out my wife and I stayed in the same room there as Brian May!"

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons will release their debut album, The Age Of Absurdity, on January 26th via Nuclear Blast. The Age Of Absurdity was recorded at Rockfield Studios and Longwave Studios in Wales and produced, engineered, and mixed by Romesh Dodangoda. The record was then passed over to the acclaimed Abbey Road Studios in London for mastering.

The album will feature 11 tracks + 1 bonus track (see tracklisting below). It will be available in various formats, with pre-orders available here.

Cover art by Matt Riste.

The Age Of Absurdity tracklisting:

“Ringleader”

“Freak Show”

“Skin And Bones”

“Gypsy Kiss”

“Welcome To Hell”

“Dark Days”

“Dropping The Needle”

“Step Into The Fire”

“Get On Your Knees”

“High Rule”

“Into The Dark”

“Silver Machine” (Hawkwind cover featuring Dave Brock of Hawkwind)*

* - only to be included in the first pressing of the CD version of the album

