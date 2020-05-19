PHIL DEMMEL Enlists Members Of JUDAS PRIEST, SACRED REICH, ALICE IN CHAINS, HALESTORM For Collab-A-Jam #1: THIN LIZZY's "Bad Reputation"; Video

Guitarist Phil Demmel (Vio-Lence, BMPD, ex-MACHINE HEAD) has released the first in a series, Collab-A-Jam.

Says Demmel: "After Marta and I had so much fun doing 'No Excuses', I invited my buds Dave McClain (Sacred Reich/Machine Head), Richie Faulkner (Judas Priest), Mike Inez (Alice in Chains, Ozzy, BLS, pretty much every band) and resident bad-ass Lzzy Hale (Halestorm) to jam on one of my favorite tunes by one of my favorite bands. Mixed by Paul Fig, Vid edit by Todd Shuss. More "Collab-A-Jams" coming and look for a guest-oriented guitar breakdown and play-through show coming as soon as the Shelter in Place rules allow."