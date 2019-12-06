PHIL LYNOTT Coins Sell Out In Minutes; Fan Launches Petition Requesting For More To Be Made

On November 26, Ireland’s Central Bank commemorated Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott with a coin marking 70 years since his birth. Only 3,000 coins were made and they sold out almost immediately. Priced at €65 each, auction sites are listing the coin at prices exceeding €500, reports The Irish Post.

A fan has posted a new petition asking for the Central Bank to release another wave of the Phil Lynott coins.

The petition reads:

"Following the issue of the Commemorative Phil Lynott coin on 26 November 2019, which sold out on the day of issue, it left supporters like me and many others of Philip Lynott and Thin Lizzy disappointed we were unable to secure one.

"The demand for the coin was so high it caused the Central Bank systems to crash. This kind of thing is understandable considering the limited run of only 3,000 coins. Surely this has shown the Central Bank that there is demand for these coins and we call on the Central Bank to make a further issue of the coins so that we supporters can purchase such a special coin that commemorates a man and band that means so much to us.

“What has left us feeling angry and disappointed, is some of these coins are already on eBay with asking prices of £500+!"

Three landmark Thin Lizzy albums from the early 1970s were reissued on vinyl through UMC/ Decca Records on November 29. The legendary Dublin band’s first three studio albums, Thin Lizzy, Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, and Vagabonds Of The Western World, are pressed on 180g vinyl and housed in jackets with replica artwork.

Thin Lizzy, the bands debut album released in 1971, was produced by Nick Taber in Dublin - it was originally released on the Decca label.

Thin Lizzy: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle"

"Honesty Is No Excuse"

"Diddy Levine"

"Ray-Gun"

"Look What The Wind Blew In"

Side B

"Eire"

"Return Of The Farmer's Son"

"Clifton Grange Hotel"

"Saga Of The Ageing Orphan"

"Remembering Part"

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, the bands second album for Decca, was released in 1972 and was once again produced by Nick Tauber, it featured a line up of Phil Lynott, Eric Bell and Brian Downey.

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Rise And Dear Demise Of The Funky Nomadic Tribes"

"Buffalo Gal"

"I Don't Want To Forget How To Jive"

"Sarah"

"Brought Down"

Side B

"Baby Face"

"Chatting Today"

"Call The Police"

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"

Released in 1973 Vagabonds was the bands final album for Decca, and the last to feature guitarist Eric Bell, the album was the first to feature a Jim Fitzpatrick cover (a staple for future albums).

Vagabonds Of The Western World: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"



Side B

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I'm Away"