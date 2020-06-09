PHIL LYNOTT - Feature Documentary On Late THIN LIZZY Legend In Theatres This Fall

Break Out Pictures have announced that they will release the hotly anticipated Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away in Irish Cinemas this fall, reports Nova.ie.

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is a feature documentary on the life and music of Phil Lynott, telling the story of how a young black boy from working class 1950’s Dublin, became Ireland’s greatest rock star.

As lead singer of Thin Lizzy, Phil Lynott was a songwriter, a poet, a dreamer, a wildman. Told extensively through the words of Phil himself and focusing on some of his iconic songs, the film gets to the heart of Philip, the father, the husband, the friend, the son, the rock icon, the poet and the dreamer.

