PHIL LYNOTT - Irish Filmmaker EMER REYNOLDS To Direct Feature Documentary On Late THIN LIZZY Singer

The life and music of rock icon Phil Lynott is to be documented in Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, to be directed by the award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, reports Screen International.

The documentary will trace how a young black boy from working class 1950’s Dublin became one of Ireland’s greatest rock stars as the lead singer of Thin Lizzy. Born in Birmingham to a Brazilian father and an Irish mother, he moved to Dublin as a teenager. He died aged just 36 in 1986.

Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is being produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace of Ireland’s newly-formed Cowtown Pictures with Peter Worsley of London-based music documentart specialists Eagle Rock Films for Globe Productions, part of Universal Music Group, with backing from Screen Ireland. Eagle Rock has international rights.

Read more at Screen International.