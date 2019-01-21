PHIL LYNOTT - Irish Filmmaker EMER REYNOLDS To Direct Feature Documentary On Late THIN LIZZY Singer
January 21, 2019, 31 minutes ago
The life and music of rock icon Phil Lynott is to be documented in Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away, to be directed by the award-winning Irish filmmaker Emer Reynolds, reports Screen International.
The documentary will trace how a young black boy from working class 1950’s Dublin became one of Ireland’s greatest rock stars as the lead singer of Thin Lizzy. Born in Birmingham to a Brazilian father and an Irish mother, he moved to Dublin as a teenager. He died aged just 36 in 1986.
Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away is being produced by Alan Maher and John Wallace of Ireland’s newly-formed Cowtown Pictures with Peter Worsley of London-based music documentart specialists Eagle Rock Films for Globe Productions, part of Universal Music Group, with backing from Screen Ireland. Eagle Rock has international rights.
