PHIL LYNOTT's Daughters Speak For The First Time On Being The Children Of The Late THIN LIZZY Frontman - "We Were Always Very Proud"

The daughters of late rock star, Phil Lynott, have spoken for the first time about growing up as the children of the Thin Lizzy star, reports The Irish Sun.

Sarah and Cathleen, spent their early years in Howth but then moved to the UK, when their mum Caroline Taraskevics, the daughter of late ITV quiz show host Leslie Crowther, remarried and set up in home in Bristol.

Although both were immortalized in classic Phil Lynott songs, neither sought out the spotlight or were never photographed until recently.

Cathleen told The Irish Sun: "Anytime someone would find out, who we were, they were always full of awe and pride, and we were always very proud too."

Now grown women with children of their own, they were back at their dad's old school, St Kevin's College in Crumlin to watch President Michael D Higgins launch a new €15 silver coin to mark 70 years since their dad's birth.

Sarah told us: "I know dad would be really proud if he was here. He would always identify himself first as Irish, then as a Dubliner, then as being from Crumlin and lastly as a Lynott."

Three landmark Thin Lizzy albums from the early 1970s are set for vinyl reissue through UMC/ Decca Records on November 29. The legendary Dublin band’s first three studio albums, Thin Lizzy, Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, and Vagabonds Of The Western World, will all be pressed on 180g vinyl and housed in jackets with replica artwork.

Thin Lizzy, the bands debut album released in 1971, was produced by Nick Taber in Dublin - it was originally released on the Decca label.

Thin Lizzy: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Friendly Ranger At Clontarf Castle"

"Honesty Is No Excuse"

"Diddy Levine"

"Ray-Gun"

"Look What The Wind Blew In"

Side B

"Eire"

"Return Of The Farmer's Son"

"Clifton Grange Hotel"

"Saga Of The Ageing Orphan"

"Remembering Part"

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage, the bands second album for Decca, was released in 1972 and was once again produced by Nick Tauber, it featured a line up of Phil Lynott, Eric Bell and Brian Downey.

Shades Of A Blue Orphanage: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"The Rise And Dear Demise Of The Funky Nomadic Tribes"

"Buffalo Gal"

"I Don't Want To Forget How To Jive"

"Sarah"

"Brought Down"

Side B

"Baby Face"

"Chatting Today"

"Call The Police"

"Shades Of A Blue Orphanage"

Released in 1973 Vagabonds was the bands final album for Decca, and the last to feature guitarist Eric Bell, the album was the first to feature a Jim Fitzpatrick cover (a staple for future albums).

Vagabonds Of The Western World: Deluxe Reissue tracklisting:

Side A

"Mama Nature Said"

"The Hero And The Madman"

"Slow Blues"

"The Rocker"



Side B

"Vagabond Of The Western World"

"Little Girl In Bloom"

"Gonna Creep Up On You"

"A Song For While I'm Away"