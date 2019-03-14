PHIL VARONE Announces Retirement From Drumming

Drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel) will be stepping away from the kit, permanently. His official statement reads as follows:

"No Drums No More... Although I’ve given interviews announcing my retirement from drumming, it seems people think I’m kidding... So this is an official post... This is my farewell to drumming tour. There is no big story other than I no longer have a passion for drumming. As I get older in life, drums have fallen to the bottom of my list. As I get older in life, drums hurt instead of making me happy... When you’re not happy or lose the passion in anything you do, it’s time to gracefully bow out. After 30 years I’m gracefully bowing out. I just recorded the greatest record of my career with Jake E Lee and Red Dragon Cartel, and I’m playing with the greatest players of my career. I leave in a good, grateful place. I have the best fans in the world, and I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love, for the support and for being apart of my musical career... I hope you follow me to the next chapter of my life, when the time comes... until then, thank you for 30 years a drummer."

The remaining dates to catch Phil Varone on drums with Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel are listed below:

March

14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s

15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile

18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse

21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main

22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

26 - New York, NY - Iridium

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North

31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck

April

2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51

Ticket links and VIP packages available here.

(Photo by Darren James Smith)