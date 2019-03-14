PHIL VARONE Announces Retirement From Drumming
Drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel) will be stepping away from the kit, permanently. His official statement reads as follows:
"No Drums No More... Although I’ve given interviews announcing my retirement from drumming, it seems people think I’m kidding... So this is an official post... This is my farewell to drumming tour. There is no big story other than I no longer have a passion for drumming. As I get older in life, drums have fallen to the bottom of my list. As I get older in life, drums hurt instead of making me happy... When you’re not happy or lose the passion in anything you do, it’s time to gracefully bow out. After 30 years I’m gracefully bowing out. I just recorded the greatest record of my career with Jake E Lee and Red Dragon Cartel, and I’m playing with the greatest players of my career. I leave in a good, grateful place. I have the best fans in the world, and I truly thank you from the bottom of my heart for the love, for the support and for being apart of my musical career... I hope you follow me to the next chapter of my life, when the time comes... until then, thank you for 30 years a drummer."
The remaining dates to catch Phil Varone on drums with Jake E. Lee's Red Dragon Cartel are listed below:
March
14 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Pierre’s
15 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge
16 - Toronto, ON - The Rockpile
18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
21 - Buford, GA - 37 Main
22 - Greenville, SC - Firmament
23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
25 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
26 - New York, NY - Iridium
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live
29 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
30 - Patchogue, NY - 89 North
31 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault at Greasy Luck
April
2 - Queens, NY - Blackthorn 51
Ticket links and VIP packages available here.
(Photo by Darren James Smith)