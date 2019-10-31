PHIL VARONE Documentary 30 Yrs A Drummer Coming In March; Video Preview

Drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Prunella Scales, Vince Neil, Jake E Lee's Red Dragon Cartel) is making an autobiographical movie called 30 Yrs A Drummer.

Slated for a March 2020 release, the official synopsis for 30 Yrs A Drummer reads as follows:

"What do you want to be when you grow up? 30 Yrs A Drummer is a feature length film that documents the life and career of professional drummer Phil Varone. A career that has spanned over some three decades, until Phil's abrupt decision to hang up his drumsticks. What would make Phil retire from something he loved so dearly? This all-access look into the music business, rock stardom, and life as seen through Phil's eyes will answer that question and so much more."

"30 Yrs A Drummer is not just for drummers, or musicians. If you enjoy music you will love this film. If you enjoy entertainment, you will love this film. If you're curious to learn the real story behind the music business, you will love this film. 30 Yrs A Drummer has been described as entertaining, educational, honest, ironic and profound. A must see film for all, and one that will be talked about for years to come"

The movie poster, as well as a trailer, for 30 Yrs A Drummer can be seen below.

"If you would like to support the making of the 30 Yrs A Drummer documentary, here is your chance," says Varone. "For a $5.00 support, your name will be added to the special thanks in the documentary credits."

"For $25.00 or more support, you will receive a special pair of supporter drumsticks to show our thanks.Top supporters with have special bonus perks like screeners, bonus footage, signed movie promo, tickets to the premier in Las Vegas."

"Support is set at $5.00, but please feel free to give as much as you want. Just click here to buy me a coffee. Thank you for your support."

For further details, visit 30yrsadrummer.com.