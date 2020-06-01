PHIL VARONE Documentary 30 Yrs A Drummer Due In October

Drummer Phil Varone (Saigon Kick, Skid Row, Prunella Scales, Vince Neil, Jake E Lee's Red Dragon Cartel) has been hard at work making an autobiographical movie and accompanying soundtrack, called 30 Yrs A Drummer.

Originally scheduled for release in March 2020, 30 Yrs A Drummer is now set for release this October. An update from Phil reads:

"30 yrs a drummer NEW release date... I'm excited to announce the new release date for 30 yrs a drummer documentary and Trident Records soundtrack is October 15th. Along with being the release date, October 15th is my birthday as well, so it will truly be a great day to celebrate. A special thanks to all that have supported the documentary, for your patience and continued support. Check out the brand new trailer!!! For more movie & soundtrack info: 30yrsadrummer.com."

The official synopsis for 30 Yrs A Drummer follows:

"What do you want to be when you grow up? 30 Yrs A Drummer is a feature length film that documents the life and career of professional drummer Phil Varone. A career that has spanned over some three decades, until Phil's abrupt decision to hang up his drumsticks. What would make Phil retire from something he loved so dearly? This all-access look into the music business, rock stardom, and life as seen through Phil's eyes will answer that question and so much more."

"30 Yrs A Drummer is not just for drummers, or musicians. If you enjoy music you will love this film. If you enjoy entertainment, you will love this film. If you're curious to learn the real story behind the music business, you will love this film. 30 Yrs A Drummer has been described as entertaining, educational, honest, ironic and profound. A must see film for all, and one that will be talked about for years to come"

One of three movie posters, as well as three trailers, for 30 Yrs A Drummer can be seen below.