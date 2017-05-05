PHILIP ANSELMO's SCOUR Announce Addition Of MISERY INDEX / PIG DESTROYER Drummer ADAM JARVIS

Scour, featuring vocalist Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint), bassist John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer), guitarist Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), and guitarist Chase Fraser (Continuum, Animosity, Decrepit Birth), have announced the addition of drummer Adam Jarvis (Misery Index, Pig Destroyer).

Adam’s live debut with the band is scheduled for June 14th at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, NY. The band are also schedule to perform at Hellfest in Clisson, France on June 18th.

Scour's six-track, self-titled debut was mixed by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis) and is out now via Housecore Records on CD and vinyl formats. A full stream can be found below. Order at this location.

Scour tracklisting:

“Dispatched”

“Clot”

“Crooked”

“Codes”

“Tactics”

“Tear Gas”