Philip H. Anselmo's EN MINOR To Play Hometown Show In New Orleans This Friday

Philip H. Anselmo's En Minor will play a special hometown show this Friday, December 20, at One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans. The intimate performance serves as the band's third time ever playing live.

En Minor's live lineup will feature Anselmo alongside Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Woven Hand, 16 Horse Power), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver et al), Paul Webb (The Mystick Krewe Of Clearlight, Mountain Of Wizard), Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Superjoint, Warbeast), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

A project inadvertently in the making since Anselmo's earliest days as a child in the French Quarter, En Minor is an experimental and eclectic musical endeavor that finds the legendary frontman exploring a softer, graver vocal style, delivering brooding tales of pain, remorse, and sorrow. The band released a self-titled seven-inch EP this summer via Housecore Records with a proper full-length to see official unveiling in the new year. Details TBA.

In the meantime, view En Minor's previously released video for "On The Floor" below. Directed by Jimmy Hubbard as part of Revolver's "No Distortion" series, the clip was filmed at Anselmo's home and barn studio, Nödferatu's Lair, just outside of New Orleans.

