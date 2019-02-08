PHILIP H. ANSELMO's "Tom Araya Theme Song" From Hair Metal Shotgun Zombie Massacre Film Released; New Trailers Streaming

Philip H. Anselmo delivers a brutal theme song for metal legend Tom Araya with "Tom Araya Theme Song", from the soundtrack for Hair Metal Shotgun Zombie Massacre, and available now via iTunes and Spotify. Two film and soundtrack trailers can be found below.

"It's been truly insane to be able to organize and release such a iconic song by Philip H Anselmo for Tom Araya's theme song in the HMSZM movie. Norman (Reedus) stepping in and doing the narration of the film was just the icing on this madness of a cake. We can't think of better way of premiering a soundtrack for AIW records and a debut film for the arts team behind director Josh Vargas then having these absolute legends be involved. - Lucas Joyner, CEO, Art Is War Records

"It's amazing to see this all finally coming to fruition as Jvstin and I have worked VERY hard on this film. After our production facilities were flooded during Hurricane Harvey, we weren't sure the movie would come out, but fortunately you can't kill metal!

"To have so many metal legends involved in this project, is such dream come true. Tom, Randy, and David kill it in the movie. It was so cool for Phillip to write and record Tom's theme song for us. Phillip and Kate (Richardson) are EASILY two of the coolest, most beautiful people to walk the planet.

"Norman was absolutely a blast to work with. It doesn't take but a 3 second Google search to see that Norman is a total metalhead, having performed on stage with Anthrax and riding bikes with Marilyn Manson. I've been a fan of his since he was mopping the prison floor in the movie “8mm” and the guy is one of the most naturally talented actors on the planet.

"This is a film made FOR fans of horror and metal BY fans of horror and metal and it was important that the film and soundtrack reflected that. From having Philip do Tom's theme song to having 80's metal legends Helstar do the music for the band in the movie. If you grew up watching 80's splatter flicks while blasting Rust In Peace and Seasons Of The Abyss, this movie was made for you!

"Huge thanks to Lucas at Art Is War Records for releasing the soundtrack for us!" - Joshua Allan Vargas

"Lords Of Chaos is about to ruin your lives next week, but we have an immediate vaccination for you: Hair Metal Shotgun Zombie Massacre: The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack! We've pulled a jackalope out of a ten gallon hat for you! Art is War Records was awesome enough to team up with us for a killer release with Phil Anselmo, and members of Helstar, Black Tora, and many more!" - Jvstin Whitney

Joshua Allan Vargas has worked on music videos for many artists/bands including Skinlab, Down, Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals, David Vincent, Helstar, SOiL, Oceans Of Slumber, and many more.

Jvstin Whitney, when not working on films, he gallops around frightening audiences with his avant garde black metal band Church Ov Melkarth.

Movie synopsis: A glam metal band decides to record their debut album in a rundown cabin surrounded by a cemetery and unwittingly unleash a demonic force that possesses the corpses buried in the graveyard. The band must stay alive and fight a horde of the demonic undead and hopefully score a record deal somewhere in the process. Think “Evil Dead” meets “Airheads".