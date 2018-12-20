PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - 2019 Live Takeover Including Shows In Latin America, Australia, And New Zealand Announced
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will spend much of 2019 road bound, beginning with a handful of Latin American dates in January and February.
The following month, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand for the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind unit and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).
The summer months will find The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, Exit Festival in Serbia, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more dates to be announced in the weeks to come. See all confirmed dates below.
January
24 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile
26 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil
27 - Toinha Brasil Show - Brasília, Brazil
29 - Bar Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil
31 - Paraguay Alternativo VII - Asuncion, Paraguay
February
1 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay
2 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina
March (Thrash Blast Grind Tour with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)
21 - The Basement - Belconnen, ACT
22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, VIC
23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, WA
24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, SA
26 - Empire - Christchurch, NZ *
27 - Galatos - Auckland, NZ *
29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, QLD
30 - The Factory - Sydney, NSW
31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, NSW
* no Palm, no Potion
June
20-21 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgilum
23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France
July
4 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia
22-24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
22 - Plotties - Pirkas, Argentina
24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru
25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia
29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica
31 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico