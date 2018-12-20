PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - 2019 Live Takeover Including Shows In Latin America, Australia, And New Zealand Announced

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will spend much of 2019 road bound, beginning with a handful of Latin American dates in January and February.

The following month, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand for the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind unit and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).

The summer months will find The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, Exit Festival in Serbia, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more dates to be announced in the weeks to come. See all confirmed dates below.

January

24 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

26 - Tropical Butantã - São Paulo, Brazil

27 - Toinha Brasil Show - Brasília, Brazil

29 - Bar Opinião - Porto Alegre, Brazil

31 - Paraguay Alternativo VII - Asuncion, Paraguay

February

1 - Montevideo Music Box - Montevideo, Uruguay

2 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

March (Thrash Blast Grind Tour with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)

21 - The Basement - Belconnen, ACT

22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, VIC

23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, WA

24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, SA

26 - Empire - Christchurch, NZ *

27 - Galatos - Auckland, NZ *

29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, QLD

30 - The Factory - Sydney, NSW

31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, NSW

* no Palm, no Potion

June

20-21 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgilum

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

July

4 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia

22-24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

22 - Plotties - Pirkas, Argentina

24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru

25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia

29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica

31 - Circo Volador - Mexico City, Mexico