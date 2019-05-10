PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - Full European Tour Confirmed; Jam Session Video Footage Posted

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will continue their 2019 worldwide live takeover with a month-long European tour. Set to commence on June 20 and run through July 20, the journey includes a host of prestigious festival appearances including Graspop Metal Meeting, Hellfest, Roskilde Festival, and Dynamo Metal Fest. The band's latest journey follows their recent Australian tour with Housecore labelmates King Parrot. See all confirmed dates below.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals - now featuring Anselmo with guitarists Stephen Taylor (Superjoint) and Mike DeLeon (Flesh Horder, Being Killed, ex-MOD et al), drummer Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast), and newest recruit Derek Engemann (Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation) - released the Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length last year via Anselmo's own Housecore Records.

View a recent Illegals jam session, filmed by Mike Holderbeast at Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair:

And if you missed it, check out the official video for the track "Choosing Mental Illness" below. Directed by Katherine Richardson-Anselmo with director of photography Mike Holderbeast and starring Michael St. Michaels (The Greasy Strangler), the six-plus-minute clip pays tribute to Milos Forman's 1975 drama, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest and finds Anselmo playing the character of R. P. McMurphy.

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium

22 - Azkena - Gaseiz, Spain

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

25 - Underworld - London, UK

26 - Gorilla - Manchester, UK

27 - The Fleece - Bristol, UK

28 - The Mill - Birmingham, UK

29 - Underworld - London, UK

July

1 - Nachtleben - Frankfurt, Germany

2 - Hellraiser - Leipzig, Germany

3 - Backstage - Munich, Germany

5 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia

6 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7 - Rock The Castle - Villafranca di Verona, Italy

11 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

12 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary

14 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

16 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Gelfe Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden

20 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands