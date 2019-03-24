PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - Live Video Of "Little Fucking Heroes" In Perth Posted

This month, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals made their way down under on the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind practitioners and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth on March 23rd. Additional support is being provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).

Check out video from the Slayerfest show below.

Stuff.co.nz reports that Phil Anselmo, former frontman for Pantera, and his band was booked to play a Christchurch show on March 26, then one in Auckland on March 27, but in the wake of terror attacks which left 50 dead at Christchurch mosques, venues in both cities have now publicly announced they won't be hosting the show.

At a Hollywood concert in 2016, Anselmo was filmed pulling the white power sign and then yelling "white power" at the crowd. He has denied believing in white supremacy, saying the incident was a mistake.

According to posters, the Christchurch show was originally scheduled for inner city venue Empire. It is understood the gig was then shifted to the Club Tavern, which has now publicly announced it will not go ahead.

"The Philip Anselmo gig has been cancel (sic)," a Facebook post said. "We do not and will not support white supremacy or racism!"

The venue declined to comment further.

Auckland venue Galatos also posted on Facebook, informing people of their decision to pull the pin on the gig. A spokeswoman for the venue also declined to comment further.

Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia

29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia

30 - The Factory - Sydney, Australia

31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, Australia

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

July

13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary

19 - Gefle Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden

24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

21 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

22 - Pirkas - Cipolletti, Argentina

24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru

25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia

29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica

31 - Circo Bolador - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)