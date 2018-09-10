PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform "Delinquent" In New Orleans; Pro-Shot Video Released

Video footage of Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing the Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue album track "Delinquent" on September 6th at Santos in New Orleans, LA can be seen below. The footage was shot on location by Mike Holderbeast, with audio recorded and mastered by Steven W. Richardson.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have united with Housecore labelmates King Parrot for a US live takeover. The tour, previously scheduled for the spring but postponed following Anselmo's recent back surgery, commenced on September 6th in New Orleans and includes a stop at this year's edition of Berserker Fest September 28th in Pontiac, Michigan. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Tour dates:

September

11 - Concourse - Knoxville, TN

12 - The Firmament - Greenville SC

14 - The Capitol Room @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

15 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

16 - Mulcahy's - Long Island, NY

18 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

21 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - Diamond's - Louisville, KY

25 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Berserker Fest @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

29 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR