PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform Full PANTERA Set At Hollywood Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available - "I'm Doing This Set In Honour Of Vince And Dime"

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and his band, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, performed a full set of Pantera classics at their concert on Friday, November 16th at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Use My Third Arm"

"Mouth for War"

"Becoming"

"Walk"

"Death Rattle"

"I'm Broken" (with Shawn Knight)

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Hellbound"

"Domination / Hollow"

"A New Level"