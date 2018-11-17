PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform Full PANTERA Set At Hollywood Show; Fan-Filmed Video Available - "I'm Doing This Set In Honour Of Vince And Dime"
November 17, 2018, an hour ago
Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and his band, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, performed a full set of Pantera classics at their concert on Friday, November 16th at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Use My Third Arm"
"Mouth for War"
"Becoming"
"Walk"
"Death Rattle"
"I'm Broken" (with Shawn Knight)
"This Love"
"Fucking Hostile"
"Hellbound"
"Domination / Hollow"
"A New Level"