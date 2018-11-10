PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA Classics In Lubbock, TX; Fan-Filmed Video Available

On November 2nd, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed at Jake's Sports Café And Backroom in Lubbock, TX. Their set included a run of Pantera classics; fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bedridden"

"Little Fucking Heroes"

"Choosing Mental Illness"

"Utopian"

"Mixed Lunatic Results"

"This Love" (Pantera)

"Becoming" (Pantera)

"Mouth for War" (Pantera)

"I'm Broken" (Pantera)

"Hellbound" (Pantera)

"Domination / Hollow" (Pantera)

"A New Level" (Pantera)

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals tour schedule is currently as follows:

November

10 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

11 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)

15 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)

17 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

19 - 89th St. - Oklahoma City, OK

20 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR