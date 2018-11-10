PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA Classics In Lubbock, TX; Fan-Filmed Video Available
November 10, 2018, 16 minutes ago
On November 2nd, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed at Jake's Sports Café And Backroom in Lubbock, TX. Their set included a run of Pantera classics; fan-filmed video is available below.
The setlist on the night was as follows:
"Bedridden"
"Little Fucking Heroes"
"Choosing Mental Illness"
"Utopian"
"Mixed Lunatic Results"
"This Love" (Pantera)
"Becoming" (Pantera)
"Mouth for War" (Pantera)
"I'm Broken" (Pantera)
"Hellbound" (Pantera)
"Domination / Hollow" (Pantera)
"A New Level" (Pantera)
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals tour schedule is currently as follows:
November
10 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA
11 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
15 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
17 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ
18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
19 - 89th St. - Oklahoma City, OK
20 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR