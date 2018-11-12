PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA Classics In Sacramento, California; Video

November 12, 2018, an hour ago

news heavy metal philip h. anselmo & the illegals pantera

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed the Pantera classics "A New Level" and "Walk" on November 11th at Holy Diver in Sacramento, California. Video footage can be seen below, courtesy of Capital Chaos TV.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals tour dates:

November
14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
15 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
17 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ
18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
19 - 89th St. - Oklahoma City, OK
20 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR



