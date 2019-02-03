PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA’s “Walk” In Buenos Aires; Video
February 3, 2019, 2 hours ago
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals hit the stage at Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires, Argentina last night and they treated fans to a cover of the Pantera classic “Walk”.
In March, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand on the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind practitioners and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).
The summer months will find Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more performances to be announced in the weeks to come.
Thrash Blast Grind Tour (with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)
March
21 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory
22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia * SOLD OUT
23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, Australia
24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia * SOLD OUT
26 - Empire - Christchurch, New Zealand ^
27 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand ^
29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia
30 - The Factory - Sydney, Australia
31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, Australia
^ - No Palm, no Potion
June
20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium
23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France
July
13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary
19 - Gefle Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden
24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia
August
21 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile
22 - Pirkas - Cipolletti, Argentina
24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru
25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia
29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica
31 - Circo Bolador - Mexico City, Mexico
(Photo - Jody Dorignac)