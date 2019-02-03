PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA’s “Walk” In Buenos Aires; Video

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals hit the stage at Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires, Argentina last night and they treated fans to a cover of the Pantera classic “Walk”.

In March, the band will make their way to Australia and New Zealand on the Thrash Blast Grind tour with Australian grind practitioners and Housecore Records labelmates King Parrot. The journey marks Anselmo's first visit to Australia in over five years and includes a headlining set at Slayfest in Perth March 23rd. Additional support will be provided by Palm (Japan) and Potion (Australia).

The summer months will find Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing a host of European festivals including Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, and Metaldays in Slovenia, with more performances to be announced in the weeks to come.

Thrash Blast Grind Tour (with King Parrot, Palm, Potion)

March

21 - The Basement - Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory

22 - Max Watts - Melbourne, Australia * SOLD OUT

23 - Slayfest - Amplifier Capitol - Perth, Australia

24 - Enigma Bar - Adelaide, Australia * SOLD OUT

26 - Empire - Christchurch, New Zealand ^

27 - Galatos - Auckland, New Zealand ^

29 - The Back Room - Brisbane, Australia

30 - The Factory - Sydney, Australia

31 - The Cambridge - Newcastle, Australia

^ - No Palm, no Potion

June

20 - Graspop Metal Meeting 2019 - Dessel, Belgium

23 - Hellfest 2019 - Clisson, France

July

13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary

19 - Gefle Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden

24 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

21 - Teatro Cariola - Santiago, Chile

22 - Pirkas - Cipolletti, Argentina

24 - CC Festiva - Lima, Peru

25 - Samper Mendoza - Bogotá, Columbia

29 - Peppers Club - San Jose, Costa Rica

31 - Circo Bolador - Mexico City, Mexico

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)