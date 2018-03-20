PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Plot Spring Headlining Tour With Labelmates KING PARROT

March 20, 2018, 32 minutes ago

news heavy metal phil anselmo philip h. anselmo & the illegals

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Plot Spring Headlining Tour With Labelmates KING PARROT

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will join forces with Housecore labelmates King Parrot this spring for a US live takeover. Still in its plotting stages, the trek will take place from mid-May to mid-June with full routing details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will be touring in support of their new full-length Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats in North America via Housecore Records.

Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue tracklisting:

"Little Fucking Heroes"
"Utopian"
"Choosing Mental Illness"
"The Ignorant Point"
"Individual"
"Delinquent"
"Photographic Taunts"
"Finger Me"
"Invalid Colubrine Frauds"
"Mixed Lunatic Results"

Album stream:

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)

Featured Audio

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

AT THE GATES - "To Drink From The Night Itself" (Century Media)

Featured Video

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

SHADYGROVE - "Scarlet Wood"

Latest Reviews