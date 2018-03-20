PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Plot Spring Headlining Tour With Labelmates KING PARROT
March 20, 2018, 32 minutes ago
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will join forces with Housecore labelmates King Parrot this spring for a US live takeover. Still in its plotting stages, the trek will take place from mid-May to mid-June with full routing details to be announced in the coming weeks.
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will be touring in support of their new full-length Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats in North America via Housecore Records.
Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue tracklisting:
"Little Fucking Heroes"
"Utopian"
"Choosing Mental Illness"
"The Ignorant Point"
"Individual"
"Delinquent"
"Photographic Taunts"
"Finger Me"
"Invalid Colubrine Frauds"
"Mixed Lunatic Results"
Album stream:
(Photo - Jody Dorignac)