PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Plot Spring Headlining Tour With Labelmates KING PARROT

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will join forces with Housecore labelmates King Parrot this spring for a US live takeover. Still in its plotting stages, the trek will take place from mid-May to mid-June with full routing details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will be touring in support of their new full-length Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats in North America via Housecore Records.

Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue tracklisting:

"Little Fucking Heroes"

"Utopian"

"Choosing Mental Illness"

"The Ignorant Point"

"Individual"

"Delinquent"

"Photographic Taunts"

"Finger Me"

"Invalid Colubrine Frauds"

"Mixed Lunatic Results"

Album stream:

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)