PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Postpone Spring Tour With KING PARROT

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will postpone their anticipated spring US tour with Housecore labelmates King Parrot until late summer/early fall.

Issues Anselmo of the decision, "I've decided to delay the Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals/King Parrot tour until August-September. As many of you know, I had a second back surgery in late January. I'm having an incredible recovery, but just want to be one-thousand percent when I get to jam the new Illegals with all my brothers and sisters. My apologies for jumping the gun extend to the fans, my fellow Illegals, King Parrot, our crews, and all mechanical parties involved, but we will all see it's the right decision soon. See you cats and chicks in the fall! Much love, as always."

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will be touring in support of their new full-length Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue, available on CD, vinyl, and digital formats in North America via Housecore Records.

Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue tracklisting:

"Little Fucking Heroes"

"Utopian"

"Choosing Mental Illness"

"The Ignorant Point"

"Individual"

"Delinquent"

"Photographic Taunts"

"Finger Me"

"Invalid Colubrine Frauds"

"Mixed Lunatic Results"

Album stream:

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)