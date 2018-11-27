PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - Pro Shot Footage Of "The Ignorant Point" Live In New Orleans

On September 6th, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals played Santos in New Orleans, Louisiana. Professionally filmed footage - courtesy of Mike Holderbeast and Housecore Records - of the band performing the song "The Ignorant Point", has just surfaced and can be seen below. The audio was recorded and mastered by Steven W. Richardson.

Next year, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will headline the Thrash, Blast, Grind Tour in Australia and New Zealand from March 21st to 31st. Tickets go on sale December 3rd.