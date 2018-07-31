PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Release "Choosing Mental Illness" Music Video Starring MICHAEL ST. MICHAELS

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a video for "Choosing Mental Illness" from their Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length released earlier this year (Housecore Records). Directed by Katherine Richardson-Anselmo with director of photography Mike Holderbeast and starring Michael St. Michaels (The Greasy Strangler), the six-plus-minute clip pays tribute to Milos Forman's 1975 drama, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest.

Says Anselmo, "This video is based on one of my favourite films about the harshness of mental illness. Being up close and personal with the struggle, I often feel like R. P. McMurphy, who I play in the clip.

"I've had a lot of questions about the LP title, Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue and song title, 'Choosing Mental Illness,'" he continues, "but make no mistake, I take mental illness very seriously, especially because it often goes untreated. We've taken some extra steps at the end of the video with information that you, or someone close to you might need.

"On a lighter note, it's always a blast to do creative things like the video with my band, crew, and family. Bringing Michael St. Michaels into the fold was like having your favorite wacky uncle over for the holidays! He did a great job as our version of Nurse Ratched and he's an absolutely lovable and talented guy... go see The Greasy Strangler!"

The video includes a slate of information from Crisis Text Line. The non-profit organization provides free, 24/7, confidential crisis support. Text HOME to 741741 anywhere in the United State to be connected with a trained Crisis Counselor now. You can also learn more here.

Information on the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also included immediately following the video. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, across the United States and includes options in Spanish, and for the deaf and hard of hearing. Dial 1-800-273-8255 to speak with someone now.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will unite with Housecore labelmates King Parrot this fall for a US live takeover. The tour, previously scheduled for the spring but postponed following Anselmo's recent back surgery, will commence September 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana and includes a stop at this year's edition of Berserker Fest September 28th in Pontiac, Michigan. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets are on sale now

Tour dates:

September

6 - Santos - New Orleans, LA

7 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

8 - Trees - Dallas, TX

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

11 - Concourse - Knoxville, TN

12 - The Firmament - Greenville SC

14 - The Capitol Room @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

15 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

16 - Mulcahy's - Long Island, NY

18 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

21 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - Diamond's - Louisville, KY

25 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Berserker Fest @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

29 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)