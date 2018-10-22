PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Release Video Trailer For November Dates With CHILD BITE

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a video trailer for their upcoming string of live dates with Child Bite. Watch the clip below, and catch the bands on the following dates:

November

1 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX

2 - Jakes - Lubbock TX

3 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

5 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

7 - Diamonds - Jerome, ID

8 - Cargo - Reno, NV

9 - Senator Theatre - Chico, CA

10 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

11 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)

15 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)

17 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ

18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

19 - 89th St. - Oklahoma City, OK

20 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR