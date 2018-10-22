PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Release Video Trailer For November Dates With CHILD BITE
October 22, 2018, 2 hours ago
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have released a video trailer for their upcoming string of live dates with Child Bite. Watch the clip below, and catch the bands on the following dates:
November
1 - The Lost Well - Austin, TX
2 - Jakes - Lubbock TX
3 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO
5 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO
7 - Diamonds - Jerome, ID
8 - Cargo - Reno, NV
9 - Senator Theatre - Chico, CA
10 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA
11 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
14 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
15 - Hawthorne - Portland, OR (with Eyehategod, Cro-Mags)
17 - Club Red - Mesa, AZ
18 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM
19 - 89th St. - Oklahoma City, OK
20 - Rev Room - Little Rock, AR