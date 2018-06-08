PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS - Tour With KING PARROT Rescheduled For This Fall; "Choosing Mental Illness" Music Video Teaser Posted

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals will unite with Housecore labelmates King Parrot this fall for a US live takeover. The tour, previously scheduled for the spring but postponed following Anselmo's recent back surgery, will commence September 6th in New Orleans, Louisiana and includes a stop at this year's edition of Berserker Fest September 28th in Pontiac, Michigan. See all confirmed dates below. Tickets go on sale this Saturday June 9th with additional shows to be announced soon.

The band will be touring in support of their Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length released earlier this year via Anselmo's own Housecore Records. The critically-lauded offering is extreme, abrasive, aggressive, and anthemic. In other words, it's purely Anselmo. Watch a trailer for the band's upcoming "Choosing Mental Illness" video below.

Tour dates:

September

6 - Santos - New Orleans, LA

7 - Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

8 - Trees - Dallas, TX

9 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

11 - Concourse - Knoxville, TN

12 - The Firmament - Greenville SC

14 - The Capitol Room @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

15 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

16 - Mulcahy's - Long Island, NY

18 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

21 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - Diamond's - Louisville, KY

25 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Berserker Fest @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

29 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR

(Photo - Jody Dorignac)