PHILOMENA LYNOTT - Funeral Mass For Mother Of Late THIN LIZZY Legend PHIL LYNOTT To Stream Live

Hot Press have revealed details for the funeral of the late Philomena Lynott, mother of Philip Lynott of Thin Lizzy fame - and the author of the #1 best-selling autobiography, My Boy.

The funeral of Philomena Lynott will take place on Monday, with a mass scheduled for St. Fintan’s Church in Sutton at 12 noon. The mass will be followed by burial in St. Fintan’s Cemetery, where Philomena’s son, the legendary Philip Lynott, is also buried.

The news of Philomena’s death was announced by Hot Press yesterday. Born in 1930, she was 88 years-of-age.

A live stream of the Funeral Mass will be broadcast here. Further details at Hot Press.