PHILP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA Classics At Serbia’s EXIT Festival; Video

Phil Anselmo led project Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed live at Serbia’s EXIT festival and the former Pantera frontman played several songs from his old band including “Mouth For War”, “Walk”, “A New Level”, and “Becoming”. Check out professionally filmed video below:

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals - now featuring Anselmo with guitarists Stephen Taylor (Superjoint) and Mike DeLeon (Flesh Horder, Being Killed, ex-MOD et al), drummer Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast), and newest recruit Derek Engemann (Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation) - released the Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length last year via Anselmo's own Housecore Records.

Upcoming tour dates are listed below.

July

5 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia

6 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark

7 - Rock The Castle - Villafranca di Verona, Italy

11 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria

12 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria

13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary

14 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

16 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic

17 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany

19 - Gelfe Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden

20 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands