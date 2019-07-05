PHILP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS Perform PANTERA Classics At Serbia’s EXIT Festival; Video
July 5, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Phil Anselmo led project Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performed live at Serbia’s EXIT festival and the former Pantera frontman played several songs from his old band including “Mouth For War”, “Walk”, “A New Level”, and “Becoming”. Check out professionally filmed video below:
Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals - now featuring Anselmo with guitarists Stephen Taylor (Superjoint) and Mike DeLeon (Flesh Horder, Being Killed, ex-MOD et al), drummer Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez (Superjoint, Warbeast), and newest recruit Derek Engemann (Scour, ex-Cattle Decapitation) - released the Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue full-length last year via Anselmo's own Housecore Records.
Upcoming tour dates are listed below.
July
5 - Exit Festival - Novi Sad, Serbia
6 - Roskilde Festival - Roskilde, Denmark
7 - Rock The Castle - Villafranca di Verona, Italy
11 - Rockhouse - Salzburg, Austria
12 - Viper Room - Vienna, Austria
13 - Rock Maraton - Balaton, Hungary
14 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland
16 - Futurum - Prague, Czech Republic
17 - Logo - Hamburg, Germany
19 - Gelfe Metal Fest - Gefle, Sweden
20 - Dynamo Metal Fest - Eindhoven, Netherlands