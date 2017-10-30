PHINEHAS Release “Hell Below” Music Video; Dark Flag Album Due In November

Los Angeles-based metal band, Phinehas, have released the powerful new song and video "Hell Below”. The clip is available for streaming below.

"'Hell Below' is a dialogue between murdered North Korean civilians and the guilty Kim Dynasty, which has committed democide a thousand times over. It peers into the concentration camps that the higher ups of North Korea deny the existence of: where thousands are murdered, starved, tortured, and exploited every year," the band said. "This music video is Part One of Two of the story of 'Jayu' ('freedom 'in Korean) as he attempts to escape the grip of a North Korean concentration camp while freeing another prisoner along the way."

The band will release its new album, Dark Flag, on November 17 via Solid State Records. It's available for pre-order here.

Dark Flag is a concept album stemming from the atrocities committed by the Kim regime in North Korea. Said frontman Sean McCulloch, "This album isn't a political statement. This isn't a conservative or liberal agenda. Dark Flag is about human rights and how precious and valuable life is."

Dark Flag tracklisting:

"Dark Flag"

"Burning Bright"

"I Saw The Bombs Fall"

"The 38th Parallel"

"Hell Below"

"A War That Never Ends"

"Break The Earth"

"My Rosary"

"The Arduous March"

"Communion For Ravens" (feat. Jimmy Ryan)

"Meaningless Names"

"Know Death; Know Forever"

“Hell Below” video:

“Dark Flag”:

Phinehas will embark on a fall tour around album release with Fit For A King, Like Moths To Flames, and In Hearts Wake. All dates are below.

Tour dates:

November

9 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

10 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

12 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

14 - Columbus, OH - Park Street Saloon

15 - Detroit, MI - The Shelter

16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

17 - Toronto, ON - Hard Luck

18 - Montreal, QC - La Tulipe

19 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

20 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Sound Stage

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

22 - New York, NY - The Gramercy

24 - Freehold, NJ - GameChangerWorld

25 - Richmond, VA - The Canal Club

26 - Greensboro, NC - Arizona Pete’s

27 - Nashville, TN - Rocketown

28 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

29 - Orlando, FL - Backbooth

December

1 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

2 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe Grotto’s

5 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

6 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

8 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

9 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Studio Seven

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

13 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

15 - Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck

16 - Dallas, TX - Trees