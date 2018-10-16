PHLEBOTOMIZED – Deformation Of Humanity Album Details Revealed

Dutch innovative death metal masters Phlebotomized return to form with their upcoming album Deformation Of Humanity, a logical follow up to their Immense Intense Suspense album. The album is set for a January 2019 release via Hammerheart Records. The fantastic artwork is done by Elena Sai.

The album took what Demilich wrote on Nespithe and build on it. The band took what Nocturnus did on The Key and added their own little twist. It has got the twisting and amorphous song structures of early At The Gates, and then some. It had a melancholic feeling only achieved better by the mighty old My Dying Bride.

From those days, to the present: Deformation Of Humanity was written and recorded during a long process from 2015 until 2018 and sees the band return to their roots, back to where they left us in 1994. The majority of Deformation Of Humanity is still doomy and mid-paced, but also contains really fast parts. It actually creates a great atmosphere, thereby putting the keyboards to proper use. It sounds very inspiring and atmospheric, full of details, skilled musicianship and has a top-notch production which is very warm and rich. The first thing you notice - hovering above the pounding guitar riffs - are the keyboard passages that serve the rhythm section. Melancholic, yet brutal, the songs present a story. The music does not really have a true defined form. You will hear grunted vocals, as well as the occasional clean vocal passage. Acoustic guitars open songs, while the keyboards are ever-present. A gloomy atmosphere is placed, while the keyboard dances with violent death metal guitar riffs.

Tracklisting:

“Premonition (Impending Doom)”

“Chambre Ardente”

“Descent To Deviance”

“Eyes On The Prize”

“Desideratum”

“My Dear…”

“Proclamation Of A Terrified Breed”

“Until The End”

“Deformation Of Humanity”

“Until The End – Reprise”

“Ataraxia II” (CD only)

