PHOENIX RISING Release "Do You Know" Music Video

Dallas, Texas-based neo-metal band Phoenix Rising has released an official music video for their single "Do You Know". The track is featured on the band's debut EP, Ignite (out now).

"Ignite is a compilation of songs that delivers our initial message, summing up who we are as a group and what we want to say to the world." - Phoenix Rising

Tracklisting:

"Do You Know"

"Open You Up"

"If I Say No"

"Lights Out"

"Do You Know" video: