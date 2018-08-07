PHOENIX RISING Release "Do You Know" Music Video
Dallas, Texas-based neo-metal band Phoenix Rising has released an official music video for their single "Do You Know". The track is featured on the band's debut EP, Ignite (out now).
"Ignite is a compilation of songs that delivers our initial message, summing up who we are as a group and what we want to say to the world." - Phoenix Rising
Tracklisting:
"Do You Know"
"Open You Up"
"If I Say No"
"Lights Out"
"Do You Know" video: