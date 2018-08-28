PHOENIX VAN DER WEYDEN To Release Defying Destiny Album On Shredguy Records

Shredguy Records has announced their 35th release on September 24th titled Defying Destiny by Brazilian guitarist Phoenix Van Der Weyden. On the eight track album, Phoenix shows her great technical skills, while also knowing how to compose a great instrumental song. Giving nod to her inspirations Vinnie Moore, Reb Beach, Vito Bratta, and Tony Macalpine, this album will please the fans of the early Shrapnel Records releases and guitar heroes of the ‘80s. Van Der Weyden has recently secured an endorsement from Kramer guitars and appeared on the second episode of the Kramers Korner show.

Shredguy Records’ Michael McDowell comments;

“I first saw Phoenix on YouTube, in a number of videos. And she was not just playing fast licks or cover songs, but also her own compositions, and that’s important in a day and age of what my friend and fellow guitarist David Mercado calls the Guitubist. You have to be able to compose your own songs, and be true to who you really are to the fans, and Phoenix checks both of those boxes. She is great to work with and also a great instructor in her country of Brazil, with many students. And she has even helped me with my own playing via Skype.”

The album will be available on compact disc format, then digital will follow. Preorders begin September 1st at this location.