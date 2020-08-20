Photographer JEREMY SAFFER Teams Up With Season Of Mist And Rare Bird Books For Double Vinyl Black Metal Soundtrack To Upcoming "Daughters Of Darkness" Coffee Table Book; Includes Tracks From MAYHEM, ROTTING CHRIST, WATAIN, ABBATH And More

Rare Bird Books and Season Of Mist have partnered for the release of a soundtrack for the upcoming coffee table book, Daughters Of Darkness, noted celebrity and music photographer Jeremy Saffer’s photographic love letter to the iconography of black metal and doom.

The Daughters Of Darkness soundtrack will feature pivotal tracks from 12 artists culled from the Season Of Mist black metal archives, including Abbath, Mayhem, 1349, Watain, Carach Angren, Carpathian Forest, Rotting Christ, Gaahls WYRD and more, curated by Saffer himself. The record will feature more than 60 minutes of music on limited edition gatefold double 45rpm vinyl. The album will be released as a free companion to the Daughters Of Darkness Bathory, Bloody Bathory and box set editions of the book, and will not be available in stores. In addition to the gatefold packaging, the set will include a limited edition poster and liner notes written by Saffer. Fans who have pre-ordered either of the Bathory, Bloody Bathory or box set will automatically receive the record, and those wishing to upgrade their pre-orders can head here.

“I grew up on black metal compilations, from Blackened, Feuersturm, Deathmeister, Gods Of Darkness, Crusade From The North, and many others,” says Saffer. “I never could have imagined that in my lifetime I would have the opportunity to put together a black metal compilation featuring many of my favorite songs by many of my favorite bands. Being a fan of metal and physical media, I am, of course, also a vinyl collector. While many of these incredible compilations never made it to vinyl, many of the albums I bought on vinyl have a song or two that could be found within those compilations that lead me to those bands and albums. This is not only an incredible compilation, but it’s also a perfect companion piece full of songs that had inspired this project.”

Rare Bird is also offering a special contest to win one of eight highly collectible test pressings of the Daughters Of Darkness soundtrack. Anyone pre-ordering the Bathory, Bloody Bathory or box set is automatically entered to win.





The book itself, which is scheduled for release on October 30, has been upgraded to a larger 9.5x14.25 format and has doubled from 144 to 288 pages, with the standard edition weighing in at a hefty five pounds.

Additionally, all preorders will now come with at least one - or more – randomly selected prints autographed by models, including Caroline Williams, Ash Costello, Joanna Angel, Jessie Lee, Trina Marazci (standard cover model), Dorian Dane (box set cover model), Lady Leanansidhe (Bathory cover model), Alexandra Fische, Midnight Starr, Monica Zamora, Lady Luna, Bella Vendetta and several others.

Daughters Of Darkness will be available in four editions: Standard Edition Bundle [Signed] ($60), Blood Edition Bundle [Signed w/ Slipcase] ($100), Extra-Bloody Edition Bundle [Signed Limited Edition] ($150) and The True Daughters Of Darkness Deluxe Box Set [Custom Hand-Sewn w/ 24 Extra Photo Pages Not Included In Any Other Edition—Exclusively Limited to 25 Copies Worldwide] ($666). For additional details on each package and for pre-orders, head here.

The Standard Edition Bundle includes the book with standard cover, a Daughters Of Darkness tote bag, five 4x6 Daughters Of Darkness metallic mini prints, two Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks, three stickers, one Daughters Of Darkness phone-pop, and an Introduction by Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe and foreword by Cradle of Filth’s Dani Filth.

The Blood Edition Bundle includes everything from the Standard Edition Bundle, plus a Blood Edition Exclusive Slipcase, five 8x12 Daughters Of Darkness metallic prints, two additional Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks and three Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird stickers.



The Extra Bloody Edition Bundle includes the book with a hand-numbered slipcased limited-edition "Blood" cover not available in stores and adds a corpse paint make up set, a total of six Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks in a custom tin, a Daughters Of Darkness woven back patch, a Daughters Of Darkness t-shirt and two Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird enamel pins to the Blood Edition Bundle.

The True Daughters Of Darkness Deluxe Box Set Bundle includes the book in a custom hand-sewn version limited to 25 copies worldwide with a hand-numbered slipcased ultra–limited edition alternate cover not available in stores. The package also includes a custom handmade Daughters Of Darkness wooden box, a crushed velvet alter throw, a signed and numbered Certificate of Authenticity, two black candles, a corpse paint make-up set, a Daughters Of Darkness tote bag, 10 8x12 Daughters Of Darkness metallic prints, 20 4x6 Daughters Of Darkness metallic mini prints, a Daughters Of Darkness woven back patch, a Daughters Of Darkness t-shirt, a Daughters Of Darkness hoodie, a custom tin with six Daughters Of Darkness corpse paint guitar picks, three Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird stickers, two Daughters Of Darkness and Rare Bird enamel pins and one Daughters Of Darkness phone-pop.



