Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS, Artist STEVE LACY Announce Miami Showcase; 11 Original Screenprints Available For Purchase

Walt Grace Vintage is thrilled to announce the long-awaited opening of their new location in Wynwood arts district of Miami, FL on November 3rd from 7:00pm to 10:00pm.

The Grand opening celebration will showcase new artwork from NYC based Weissguy N’ Lacy. The collaboration between famed rock photographer Mark ‘Weissguy’ Weiss and artist Steve Lacy features large scale acrylic screenprints on canvas inspired by Mark’s iconic rock images. To celebrate the collaboration there will be a collection of Mark’s photographs of rock stars with their cars and guitars.

Go to this location for more information.

Guns N' Roses, The Grateful Dead, Van Halen, and Rolling Stones fans will have the opportunity to be the first to purchase 11 new original pieces from the duo. Mark and Steve will be joining us at the Grand Opening on Saturday, November 3rd.