Photographer MARK "WEISSGUY" WEISS Auctioning Classic OZZY, KISS, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES Shots

“I've known Mark Weiss since he was a teenager," says Ozzy Osbourne. "He was relentless in the pursuit of his art. Mark would knock on my hotel door all hours of the day and night wanting to take photos. He definitely had and still has the rock and roll spirit.”

Highly respected photographer Mark "Weissguy" Weiss​ has put a new series of signed photographs up for grabs at Rock Scene Auctions; bidding comes to a close on May 30th. They include images of: KISS, Guns N' Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, Van Halen, Joan Jett, and this picture of Metallica from 1986:

Further information can be found at WeissGuyGallery.com.