Photographer TIM TRONCKOE To Release Limited Edition Coffee Table Book Featuring Members Of SLAYER, GHOST, ARCH ENEMY, NIGHTWISH And More; Now Available For Pre-Order

Belgian international music and portrait photographer, Tim Tronckoe, is about to release his first coffee table photography book that focuses on classical portraits of musicians in hard rock and metal, portrayed in a way that has never been seen before: Portraits.

Have you ever wondered what Simone Simons (Epica) would look like as Queen Elizabeth I, or Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy) as Marie-Antoinette? What if Caravaggio was to meet the guys in Slayer? What if Rembrandt was commissioned to portray Cardinal Copia? For the past three years, Tim Tronckoe has worked in secret, capturing his friends in the style of the Old Masters to answer to those questions with Portraits.

Portraits makes a perfect addition to any fan’s collection. A photography book that brings you custom made couture and the likes of Kerry King (Slayer), Myles Kennedy (Alter Bridge, Slash), Sharon den Adel (Within Temptation) and Tarja Turunen like you’ve never seen them before.

Portraits is a 180 page full colour photography book, beautifully designed with a linen cover and presented in a personalised carton board case. A limited run of only 1,000 copies, Portraits is a must have for any fan of hard rock, photography and books. Get yours from Tim’s official website here.

Tim has always felt passionately about supporting good causes with his work; with Portraits he is focusing on Psychosenet: an independent organisation helping those struggling with mental health, guiding people towards the right kind of help and trying to overcome the long waiting lists in health care. While working on the book, Tim lost his close friend Jill Janus:

"Her death made me even more aware of the fact that mental health is still such a taboo. It was another sign that I hàd to show my support to an organisation that fights for those who experience life as a struggle, day after day."

Portraits can be preordered at TimTronckoe.com now. The official release is planned for September 28th.

The exhibition takes place at the beautiful Drongenhofkapel in the heart of Ghent, Belgium, from September 28th until October 12th. Free entry.

For more information go to Tim Tronckoe's official Facebook page here.