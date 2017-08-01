PIERCE THE VEIL Perform Acoustic Version Of “Floral And Fading”, “Circles”; Video

Billboard has posted a live in-studio acoustic performance of “Floral And Fading” and “Circles” from Pierce The Veil. Also included is a special acoustic cover of Julia Michael’s “Issues”.

Pierce The Veil have unveiled a music video for the single, “Floral And Fading” back in February. To celebrate the video, the band hosted a special release event last night in association with Spotify and KROQ at Paramount Drive-In Theatre in Paramount, CA. The band held a Q&A broadcast on Facebook Live for fans worldwide, before an acoustic set and private screening of the video on the drive-in big screen for lucky winners, launching simultaneously with the worldwide premiere of the video online for fans around the world.

The video also had its broadcast premiere with MTV, playing every hour on the hour on MTVU, MTV Live and MTV2. The track is taken from the band's latest album, Misdaventures, which debuted at #4 in the Billboard Top 200 last year, with 54,000 copies sold in the U.S. in its first week.

"We weren't really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded “Floral & Fading”,” frontman Vic Fuentes explains. "It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It's a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead."