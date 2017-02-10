PIERCE THE VEIL Releases “Floral & Fading” Music Video

San Diego, CA's Pierce The Veil have unveiled a music video for their new single, “Floral & Fading”. To celebrate the video, the band hosted a special release event last night in association with Spotify and KROQ at Paramount Drive-In Theatre in Paramount, CA. The band held a Q&A broadcast on Facebook Live for fans worldwide, before an acoustic set and private screening of the video on the drive-in big screen for lucky winners, launching simultaneously with the worldwide premiere of the video online for fans around the world.

The video also had its broadcast premiere with MTV, playing every hour on the hour on MTVU, MTV Live and MTV2. The track is taken from the band's latest album, Misdaventures, which debuted at #4 in the Billboard Top 200 last year, with 54,000 copies sold in the U.S. in its first week.

"We weren't really sure what kind of song we were making when we recorded “Floral & Fading”,” frontman Vic Fuentes explains. "It was sort of a studio experiment that ended up being one of my favorites on the album. It's a love song to my girl about ignoring all the internet hate we got when we first started dating and focusing on each other instead."

Pierce The Veil has announced their first North American headline tour of 2017, with dates across the U.S. and Canada. The Rest In Space Tour, featuring support from Falling In Reverse and Crown The Empire, will kick off on February 17th in Eugene, OR, and conclude on March 10th in Tucson, AZ. Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages are now available at this location. VIP bundles include one general admission ticket, meet and greet, photo opportunity with the band, patch set, exclusive poster, souvenir laminate with lanyard, and crowd-free merch shopping. See full tour routing below.

Pierce The Veil will hit the road again in April for a string of festivals, including 98ROCK Fest in Tampa, Welcome To Rockville, Carolina Rebellion, Northern Invasion and Rock On The Range. The band is touring in support of their latest album, Misadventures, which debuted at #4 on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Pierce The Veil was recently nominated for Best Underground Alternative Band in the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The award is one of eight socially-voted categories, giving fans a chance to participate. Voting is now open and runs through February 25th. Fans can vote by visiting iHeartRadio, or through the iHeart Radio app.

Dates:

February

17 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre

18 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

20 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

22 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall Ballroom

23 - Edmonton, AB - Shaw Conference Centre

25 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre

26 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

March

1 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

2 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

3 - Montreal, QC - Metropolis

5 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

7 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

10 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS