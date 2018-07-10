PIG DESTROYER Release "Army Of Cops" Music Video; Head Cage Album Details Revealed

After six long, harsh years of absence, the mighty Pig Destroyer have reassembled to eradicate eardrums and split skulls with their highly anticipated sixth full-length opus, entitled Head Cage (named after a grisly medieval torture device). Head Cage is due out September 7th on CD/LP/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.

Watch the official music video for “Army Of Cops”, directed by David Brodsky and featuring guest vocals from Richard Johnson (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Enemy Soil, Drugs of Faith), below.

Physical pre-order packages are available via Relapse.com here plus the album pre-save and new single are available via Streaming Services here.

Additionally, Pig Destroyer announce the official Head Cage record release show on September 22nd at Gramercy Theatre in Manhattan, NY. Additional confirmed live appearances are available below.

A visceral vortex of animalistic rage and extreme sonic brilliance, Head Cage is a true work of extreme metal art, that with the addition of a bass player, is hands down their most dynamic and heaviest recording to date. Across twelve tracks, Pig Destroyer weave together harrowing tales of philosophical dualities, touching on mortality and depression, fear and violence, and the darkest complexities of the human condition, all told through the distorted lens of delightfully transgressive vocalist/lyricist JR Hayes. Musically, the band continues to push the boundaries of metal, grindcore, noise and punk, ramping up the intensity and leaving you bludgeoned in a state of utter shock, all in less than 33 minutes.

Head Cage was recorded by guitarist Scott Hull at Visceral Sound Studios, mixed and mastered by Will Putney (Exhumed, Every Time I Die, Body Count) and features striking artwork by Mark McCoy (Full of Hell, Nothing) along with guest vocal appearances by Agoraphobic Nosebleed's Richard Johnson and Kat Katz plus Full Of Hell's Dylan Walker.

Album art by Mark McCoy.

Head Cage tracklisting:

"Tunnel Under The Tracks"

"Dark Train"

"Army Of Cops"

"Circle River"

"The Torture Fields"

"Terminal Itch"

"Concrete Beast"

"The Adventures Of Jason And Jr"

"Mt. Skull"

"Trap Door Man"

"The Last Song"

"House Of Snakes"

"Army Of Cops" video:

Tour dates:

September

22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theatre (Record Release Show)

28-29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Crucialfest 8

December

1-2 - Los Angeles, CA - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest

(Photo - Joey Wharton)